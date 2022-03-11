Insider Selling: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Insider Sells $94,162.75 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGI opened at $10.79 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $978.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

