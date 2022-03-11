Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

