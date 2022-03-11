Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Panasonic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.
