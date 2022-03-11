South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday. Investec started coverage on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

