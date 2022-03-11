StockNews.com Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.88.

PVH stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,733,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in PVH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PVH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after buying an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

