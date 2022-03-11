Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 63.3% in February

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.74 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
