Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Down 63.3% in February

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the February 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $6.74 on Friday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 119.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

