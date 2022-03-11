Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

