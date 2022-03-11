Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mattel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,468,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

