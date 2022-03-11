Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 78,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 59,232 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.65 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.