Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $4,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.