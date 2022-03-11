Phantasma Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $106.63 million and $1.68 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,808.04 or 0.99878729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00070738 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022104 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017206 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

