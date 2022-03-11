Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $77.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,584.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

