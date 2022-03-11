Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 397 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRL. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $860.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

