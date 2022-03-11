Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,596 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in News were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of News by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. News’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.