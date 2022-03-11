Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.