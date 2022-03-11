American International Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGE Energy by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MGE Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. TheStreet downgraded MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

