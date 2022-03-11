Comerica Bank Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in PTC by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PTC by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PTC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth $819,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

