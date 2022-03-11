American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Cannae worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,984 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

