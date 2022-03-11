American International Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vericel worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

