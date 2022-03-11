Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to SEK 90 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 80 to SEK 90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

