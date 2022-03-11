Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:HUSA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.03.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

