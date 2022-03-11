Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:HUSA opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.03.
About Houston American Energy
