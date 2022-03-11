American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 101.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

