American International Group Inc. Sells 718 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 422.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.84 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

