PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of PS Business Parks worth $43,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSB opened at $159.63 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

PSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

