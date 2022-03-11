Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $208.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -87.57 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.66.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $2,461,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,267 shares of company stock worth $12,748,022 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

