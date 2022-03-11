Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after purchasing an additional 600,465 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

