Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BMRN opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.88. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

