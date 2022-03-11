Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after buying an additional 116,641 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 336,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $32.04.

