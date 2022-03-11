Christopher Wijk Buys 587,500 Shares of Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL) Stock

Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL – Get Rating) insider Christopher Wijk bought 587,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,375.00 ($21,441.61).
