Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.