Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

