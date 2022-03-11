Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $915,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,340,629 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
