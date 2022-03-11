Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.84 ($68.31).

ETR:BOSS opened at €43.70 ($47.50) on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 69.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.89.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

