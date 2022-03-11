Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.