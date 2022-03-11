Greggs (LON:GRG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
LON GRG opened at GBX 2,358 ($30.90) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,680.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,922.90. Greggs has a one year low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a one year high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.05.
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.
