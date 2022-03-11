iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

