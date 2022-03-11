Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 27,890 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Adient worth $42,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 17.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

