ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Downgraded by Clarkson Capital to “Neutral”

Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $77.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 88.58%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth about $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 984.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

