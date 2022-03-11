Short Interest in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Declines By 68.0%

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MOHO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.16. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of ECMOHO worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

