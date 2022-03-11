First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,835,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,540,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 49,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

