Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $44.78 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.98% of Wabash National worth $44,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

WNC opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,601.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

