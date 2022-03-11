Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $745.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

