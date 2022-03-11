Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,920,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get Artemis Strategic Investment alerts:

ARTEU stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.