25,000 Shares in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Golden Path Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPCO stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

