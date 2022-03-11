Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG opened at $92.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.