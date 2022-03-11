Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 144.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 10.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

