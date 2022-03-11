20,356 Shares in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

ROVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

ROVR opened at $5.04 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $15.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

