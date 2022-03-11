Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 84,500 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.0578 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.