Captrust Financial Advisors Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SpartanNash were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SpartanNash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

