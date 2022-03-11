Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,092 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

MBUU stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.