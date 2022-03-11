United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,890,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $33.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

